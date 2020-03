BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Health officials in Erie County issued an alert Wednesday in relation to an increase in suspected opioid deaths from March 1 to March 3.

With seven potential deaths, health officials said this indicates drugs of unusually strong potency sold on the street.

“That’s a very large number – much larger than we’ve seen in the last couple of years,” said Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County Health Commissioner.