Several teens charged following armed robberies in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five teenagers have been charged after several armed robberies took place in Erie County.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, the robberies took place in Buffalo, Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda this past July.

Jaylan Holliday, 18 and an unnamed 17-year-old male were accused of approaching a woman who was sitting in her vehicle at a convenience store on Niagara St. and demanding money from her.

Holliday and the other teen allegedly opened the driver’s side door and forcibly took the victim’s wallet. Holliday was accused of punching the victim in the face several times and displaying what appeared to be a firearm.

Both teens were charged with first and second-degree robbery. Holliday was additionally charged with attempted robbery.

Officials say that after the Niagara St. incident, Holliday drove to a gas station on Bailey Ave., approached a gas station attendant, displayed a gun and demanded money.

According to prosecutors, the attendant then displayed a knife to defend himself and Holliday retreated.

Separate from this, Martez Smalls, 18, and an unnamed 15-year-old male were charged in relation to other local robberies.

Smalls and the 15-year-old were arraigned on an indictment charging them with five counts of first-degree robbery.

They were accused of forcibly stealing a phone and a wallet from a victim on Highland Ave. while allegedly displaying a gun.

Prosecutors say that after this, they approached four people on Capen Blvd. in Amherst, displayed a gun and forcibly stole phones, wallets, car keys and two vehicles.

According to officials, the teens were found inside the stolen vehicles at a parking lot near the Langfield Homes apartment complex.

Prosecutors say they tried to flee police. One of the vehicles crashed.

A 16-year-old male was also charged in relation to this case, but he did not appear in court. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

All who have been arrested are being held without bail.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, several of the victims of these robberies were Muslim. Last year, District Attorney John Flynn announced that his office and the Buffalo police were actively investigating reported robberies that appeared to target members of the Muslim community on Buffalo’s east side.

Anyone with information on these incidents can call Flynn’s office at (716) 858-2424.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.