Sheriff: 2 arrested after chemical grenade thrown at deputy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of throwing a non-lethal chemical grenade at a deputy has been arrested.

On Monday, the grenade was thrown at the deputy during a pursuit. A few days later, Niagara Falls police contacted the Sheriff’s Office about two people in custody who matched the descriptions of those the deputies were looking for.

David Coffey, a 40-year-old resident of North Carolina, was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing from police, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a noxious matter.

Abigail Klink, 23, was taken into custody on multiple out-of-area warrants.

Both are being held at the Erie County Holding Center. Klink is awaiting extradition and Coffey was remanded without bail.