Sheriff: 2 arrested after chemical grenade thrown at deputy

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of throwing a non-lethal chemical grenade at a deputy has been arrested.

On Monday, the grenade was thrown at the deputy during a pursuit. A few days later, Niagara Falls police contacted the Sheriff’s Office about two people in custody who matched the descriptions of those the deputies were looking for.

David Coffey, a 40-year-old resident of North Carolina, was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing from police, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a noxious matter.

Abigail Klink, 23, was taken into custody on multiple out-of-area warrants.

Both are being held at the Erie County Holding Center. Klink is awaiting extradition and Coffey was remanded without bail.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss