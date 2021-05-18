Sheriff: Dozens of inmates refuse to lock into cells at Erie County Correctional Facility

by: News 4 Staff

Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of inmates at Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden refused to lock into their cells on Monday night.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says it happened after dinner around 5:30 p.m. According to authorities, corrections officers responded to the housing unit, but the inmates barricaded the doors.

The Sheriff’s Office says the inmates went into their cells four hours later. The inmates will face criminal charges, officials say.

No officers were hurt, but the jail did sustain some property damage.

