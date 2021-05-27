Sheriff: Investigation leads to charges against drug dealers; more arrests expected

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says two local drug dealers were recently arrested after a week-long investigation.

On Tuesday, members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Buffalo Police Department worked together to arrest 27-year-old Luis Bonilla.

Deputies say they saw what appeared to be a drug transaction when they approached Bonilla’s vehicle in a parking lot on Delaware Ave. in Buffalo.

According to deputies, they stopped Bonilla from fleeing and took him into custody without incident. Inside the vehicle, they say they found loaded handguns, cash and 20 ounces of cocaine.

In the same day, deputies went to Bonilla’s home on Claudette Court in Depew and saw people removing a suitcase and a box before placing them in a vehicle.

After stopping the vehicle on George Urban Blvd., it was impounded. They say a narcotics detection K9 reacted to the vehicle.

Inside Bonilla’s home, law enforcement officers say they found more cash, another loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia.

The next day, the impounded vehicle was searched, and authorities say they found a kilogram of cocaine, a cocaine press, a scale and ammunition inside.

23-year-old Buffalo resident Onyx Jones was then arrested and charged with criminal possession of narcotics, criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Bonilla was charged with the following crimes:

criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony and misdemeanor counts)

criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell (felony)

criminal possession of a loaded firearm (two felony counts)

criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

criminal use of drug paraphernalia (two misdemeanor counts)

Both men were taken to the Erie County Holding Center. Bonilla was released on $50,000 bail, but Jones remains in custody.

More arrests are expected as the Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation.