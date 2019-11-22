Sheriff: Man charged after seeking sex with teen

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Darien man has been charged with attempted criminal sex act with a minor and attempt to endanger the welfare of a child.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says Edwin Rosario purchased alcohol for minors.

Deputies responded to Alden Town Park and learned that the minors were drinking there.

A School Resource Officer with the Sheriff’s Office says multiple complaints were issued that said the same person who bought the alcohol was communicating with the minors through Snapchat.

Deputies posing as a 14-year-old girl made contact with Rosario and it was suggested they meet for sex.

Communication took place via Snapchat and text messages.

On October 9, deputies and detectives with the Sheriff’s Office and the FBI took Rosario into custody.

Rosario is in the Erie County Holding Center on $25,000 bail. His arrest was announced after a two-month investigation.