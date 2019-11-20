Sheriff: Man found with half a pound of pot during traffic stop

TOWN OF BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says an Orchard Park man was found with a half pound of pot.

Jeffery Muscalino, 45, was stopped by a deputy on Route 219 in the Town of Boston early Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says Muscalino didn’t have a valid driver’s license at the time.

When the deputy searched the vehicle, authorities say half a pound of marijuana and $7,800 was found. According to them, it was secreted through the vehicle’s cabin.

Muscalino told the Sheriff’s Office that he traveled to Buffalo to buy the marijuana.

He was charged with criminal possession of marijuana and two vehicle and traffic law violations before being released on appearance tickets.