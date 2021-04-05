Sheriff: Two men found with drugs during early morning traffic stop in Concord

TOWN OF CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were arrested early Monday morning during a traffic stop in the Town of Concord.

Kyle Barber, 32, was pulled over by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies around 12:20 a.m. This occurred when deputies say they observed traffic and vehicle law violations while the Yorkshire man was headed north on Route 219 near Genesee Rd.

Deputies began to investigate, and they say Barber had been driving with a suspended license. Along with that, they say his passenger, 33-year-old Lockport resident Paul Schmitt, had a warrant out of Lockport.

According to deputies, Barber was found to be in possession of packing material, two grams of heroin and five grams of meth. Schmitt was accused of possessing heroin, too.

Barber was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, as well as felony and misdemeanor drug crimes. Schmitt faces a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Following their arrests, Barber was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center and Schmitt was turned over to Lockport police.