Sheriff: Vehicle passenger found with meth, syringes in Town of Brant

TOWN OF BRANT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says a Chautauqua County man was caught with an ounce of meth during a traffic stop in the Town of Brant.

On Monday night around 11 p.m., a driver was stopped for alleged vehicle and traffic law violations along Old Lake Shore Rd.

While deputies were investigating, they say they found syringes and a number of clear, plastic baggies containing meth on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The vehicle’s passenger, 32-year-old Dalton McCurdy, was then charged with a felony count of criminal possession of methamphetamine.

After being processed at the Sheriff’s North Collins substation, McCurdy was given appearance tickets for Town of Brant court.

