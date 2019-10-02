Sheriff: Woman brings crack into holding center after driving without valid license

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says a Cattaraugus County woman was found to have crack cocaine while being admitted to the Holding Center.

Desirae Hebdon, 33, of Delevan, was arrested on Darling Rd. in Wales late Tuesday night after deputies say she was driving without a valid license.

She was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, but more charges came when deputies brought her to the holding center.

There, they say Hebdon struggled with deputies while trying to conceal a crack pipe and crack cocaine.

Because of this, she was additionally charged with introducing contraband into a prison, tampering with evidence, criminal possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of governmental administration.

Hebdon is being held at the holding center pending court appearances.