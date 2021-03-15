Sheriff: Woman found with various drugs after shoplifting incident

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County woman is facing a number of drug charges after authorities say she was caught stealing from the Springville Walmart.

On Sunday night, Erie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at the store. They say Lindsey Kadin, 39, was seen leaving the store without paying for a pair of socks.

After Kadin was taken into custody and processed at a Sheriff’s Office’s substation, deputies say they found various drugs in her possession. According to them, those drugs were crystal meth, hydrocodone, concentrated cannabis, Oxycontin and oxycodone.

Kadin was charged with petit larceny, unlawful possession of marijuana, possessing a controlled substance not in the original container and five misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was released with court appearance tickets.