Sheriff’s office cautions of dangers of ice after rescue at Erie Canal

(WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office is warning people about the dangers of being out on the ice.

This weekend, seven people were rescued from the Erie Canal in Rochester after being stranded on the ice. Police say it’s important you know how thick the ice is before you step on it. They say it should be at least four inches thick for one person and five or six inches for a group of people or a snowmobile. People are also encouraged to have a plan in case of an emergency.

The Sheriff’s office also warns that if the ice has thawed and re-frozen you’ll want it to be even thicker before you walk on it.