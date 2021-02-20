Shipments of COVID-19 vaccine to ECDOH delayed due to weather conditions

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Due to extreme weather, shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine to New York are delayed.

“That means shipments from NY to providers in WNY, like @ECDOH will be delayed, too,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Saturday morning. “We don’t schedule first dose appointments until doses are in stock. We are hoping to get new doses by mid-week.”

When we have new doses in stock @ECDOH will continue rescheduling appointments cancelled in January. We hope we can finish all remaining January appointments with the next first dose shipment we receive. When those are complete we will open up new first dose appointments.

Poloncarz says the Erie County Department of Health will continue rescheduling appointments canceled in January when they have new doses in stock.

“We hope we can finish all remaining January appointments with the next first dose shipment we receive,” the county executive added. “When those are complete we will open up new first dose appointments.”