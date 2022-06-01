NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says missing 87-year-old Charles C. Rizzo has been found in good health.

The Silver Alert was issued for Rizzo after he went missing from 2000 Vermont St. in the Village of North Collins Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen driving a light gray 2012 Ford Fusion, license plate APW4316.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903.