NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says missing 87-year-old Charles C. Rizzo has been found in good health.
The Silver Alert was issued for Rizzo after he went missing from 2000 Vermont St. in the Village of North Collins Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
He was last seen driving a light gray 2012 Ford Fusion, license plate APW4316.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903.
New on WIVB.com
- Ohio bill to arm school staff heads to governor’s desk
- “The Central Terminal is a beacon for the East Side”: Buffalo receives millions from NYS
- Buffalo officials warn ATV owners, keep your wheels off the street
- Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old Erie County man
- Mountain lion wanders into California high school classroom
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.