Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old woman last seen in North Collins

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 89-year-old Joanne J. Pederson who went missing Wednesday night.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office issued the alert for Pederson who was last seen on Thiel Road in North Collins. Pederson reportedly suffers from on-set dementia and/or related cognitive disorders.

Joanne J. Pederson is a white female that stands at four feet and ten inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. She has curly gray hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what she’s wearing.

The 89-year-old drives a 2007 Honda CR-V with New York license plate number BZL5398.

Anyone with information or questions is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s office at (716) 858-2903.