ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB)– UPDATE: The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says Mullerschon has been located and the Silver Alert is canceled.

ORIGINAL: The Erie County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Adolph Mullerschon.

Mullerschon is reportedly suffering from Early Senile Dementia.

His last known location is 60 Clinton Heights Drive in Elma. Authorities say he left his residence at noon to have lunch with friends in Orchard Park and did not arrive.

Mullerschon is described as a white male, 5’11”, 170 pounds, grey hair, and brown eyes. The Sheriff’s Office says his clothing is unknown and he wears glasses.

He’s said to be driving a 2016 Grey Ford Escape with the license plate AKJ1979.

Anyone with information is asked to call ECSO at 716-858-2903.