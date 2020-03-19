Six inmates being monitored for coronavirus, Erie County Sheriff says

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–While there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus among staff and inmates, Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard says three additional inmates have been placed in Persons Under Investigation protocols.

According to the Division of Correctional Health, the total number of inmates being monitored for coronavirus is now six.

The three new inmates do not reach the threshold for contacting the Erie County Health Department but are placed in designated housing.

Sheriff Howard says, “The inmates will be monitored for signs and symptoms, and the inmates’ temperatures will be taken in accordance with CDC guidelines.”