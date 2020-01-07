Ski hill tow rope ready for use at Chestnut Ridge Park

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–A new tow rope on the ski hill at Chestnut Ridge Park is complete, according to the Erie County Department of Parks and Recreation.

The department says it will provide downhill skiers with a much easier way to get back uphill for their next run.

Downhill skiing returns to Chestnut Ridge for the first time in 20 years because of the new tow rope.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he made a promise to bring downhill skiing back, and he’s glad it’s finally a reality.

“The installation of this tow rope adds to the wide array of winter fun that is available at Chestnut Ridge Park and gives visitors another way to enjoy the hill. We now offer free downhill skiing and snowboarding when weather permits at two county parks, Chestnut Ridge and Emery, so a visit to either park is a great way to enjoy the beauty of nature and some good skiing at the same time,” said Poloncarz.

The project also included the rehabilitation of the Ski Tow Rope attendant building at the top of the hill.





This feature will be available for use when enough snow falls to make skiing possible.

Hours for the ski tow rope will be Wednesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday, and holidays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.