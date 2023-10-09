WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A four-month-old kitten named Slurpee is up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County after spending a long time in an infirmary.

Slurpee wasn’t in the best of health, but she’s doing a lot better now. Spayed and microchipped since coming to the SPCA in August, she’s ready for a new home.

Bethany Kloc introduced us to Slurpee on Monday afternoon. She says the shelter is jam-packed with animals right now, and anyone looking for an animal is encouraged to come see them. She says they’ve even got chickens.

For more information on Slurpee and other animals you can welcome into your home, watch the video above and click or tap here.