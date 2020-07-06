Small Business Subcommittee of Erie County Business Task Force to hold first webinar next week

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Small Business Subcommittee of the Erie County Business Task Force is hosting the first webinar in a series focusing on services, resources, and supports for local small businesses.

Officials say it will take place next Tuesday from 3 to 4 p.m.

Scheduled speakers during the Zoom include Dr. Susan McCartney, Director of the Small Business Development Center at Buffalo State, Beth O’Keefe, and Jerry Manhard of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, as well as a representative from the Local Initiatives Support Corporation.

The county says speakers will update those who attend the webinar on their organizations, spread awareness of their programs, and offer net steps for information. There will also be a Q&A session.

