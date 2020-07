ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says COVID-19 hospitalization data for WNY and Erie County shows a small increase in patients from July 21 to July 22.

He says there were 37 hospitalizations in Western New York, up from 32, and 35 in the county, up from 32.

ICU cases also increased from 8 to 10 in WNY, and 8 to 9 in Erie County, according to Poloncarz.