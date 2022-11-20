CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — It has been a process the past few days for Erie County snowplows to clear the roads in the area, but progress is being made.

Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services Dan Neaverth and Deputy Commissioner for Highways Karen Hoak as well as Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown provided updates on Sunday morning.

They said that there are still some snow-covered roads across the county, but they will be looking to clear those roads within the next day or two. Snow is still expected to move around with high winds in the southern districts of the county, which they say will cause drifts. A lake effect snow warning has been replaced with an advisory for blowing snow. A lake effect snow warning is still in effect for both Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

In the city of Buffalo, plows will be getting into side streets starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. The city has been hauling snow in south Buffalo as well as in Kaisertown. The city has approximately 90 pieces of equipment out on the roads.

Meanwhile, travel bans are still in effect for the city of Buffalo south of William Street as well as Lackawanna, Hamburg, Orchard Park and Evans. Routes 400 and 219 are likely to remain closed “for a little while longer,” while I-90 is fully reopen with the exceptions of exit 56 and 57.

The county said they are also in contact with school leaders about reopening schools on Monday. Brown said that a call for Buffalo Public Schools will be made sometime Sunday.

You can watch the full updates in the videos above.