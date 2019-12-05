Some drivers face tricky morning commute Thursday

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — People who live on County Line Road on the Alden/Darien border left their driveways to find slippery streets Thursday morning. In some spots, there was a layer of ice under the thin sheet of fresh snow.

But that wasn’t the biggest problem there.

A tree fell across the road as well as phone and cable lines, between North Road and Broadway Street.

Crews spent the morning removing the tree and installing a new utility pole, closing the road for hours.

That made things tricky for residents who were trying to get to work or school.

“Just a bit of bus confusion, but that’s about it,” said County Line Road resident Rick Wery as he waited at the end of his driveway with his children for a bus to arrive. “But Alden Central is certainly coming in for us and bringing us small buses to get us to school.”

Those buses were sharing the roads with plows in several parts of Western New York Thursday, as many of us dealt with a winter weather advisory that lasted through the morning commute.

The plows were concentrating on some of the harder hit areas, especially, to try to keep up with the snow as it fell.

Our News 4 crew found themselves in the thick of fast-flying flakes in the town of Boston before dawn, before the snow tapered off.

They saw some drivers who ended up in a bit of trouble because of the snowy conditions, including one who slid off Rice Road near the 219 before 5 a.m.

For everyone, the tricky conditions were just another reminder to be careful driving this winter.

“This is Buffalo,” Wery said. “This is just how it rolls.”

You can get the latest updates on the conditions near you to plan your morning commute. Just download the free News 4 Weather App for your Apple or Android device.