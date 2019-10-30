Sources: Erie County Comptroller expected to make announcement on NY-27 race after Election Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw is expected to make an announcement about the race for New York’s 27th Congressional District, sources tell News 4.

There has been an empty seat in Congress ever since the resignation of Chris Collins, who recently pleaded guilty to insider trading and lying to the FBI.

Although it’s possible that a new representative may not be elected until next November, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in support of a special election being held before then, preferably on April 28 — the date of New York’s presidential primary.

It’s not clear if Mychajliw is eyeing a spot in Congress, but sources say he is expected to make an announcement regarding the race after the election for Erie County Executive takes place next week.

Mychajliw, a Republican who grew up on Buffalo’s east side, has been serving as Comptroller since 2012. He was re-elected in 2013 and 2017.

On Wednesday morning, Mychajliw tweeted a photo of himself with North Carolina congressman Mark Meadows.

In the post, Mychajliw said “Congress needs fearless conservatives – not feckless politicians,” followed by a #MAGA hashtag.