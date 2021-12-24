Southtowns homeowners compete in “City of Lights” competition

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Although the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights is closed for a couple days, people can still be dazzled by decorations through the “City of Lights” Home Decorating Competition.

In partnership with National Grid, the Festival of Lights is helping shine a light on some of the unique and vibrant displays found in the southtowns.

The location of each participant in this year’s inaugural event can be found here, but people are encouraged to go see each of the eclectic displays in person, especially since a couple are synchronized to music.

Three top homes will be selected during the competition, and the public gets to pick them. Voting goes through December 26, and the winners will receive both a trophy and a cash prize.

First prize is $200, while second and third are $100 and $50, respectively. To vote, click or tap here.

