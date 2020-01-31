Southtowns teachers recognized for their work this morning in Angola

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two Southtowns school teachers were recognized for their work, during a ceremony this morning in Angola.

One of them is. Nicole Wegrzynowski from John Waugh Elementary School.

Both teachers received honors from State Assemblyman David DiPietro for their work in the classroom.

Nicole, a fourth-grade teacher, was recognized for a project that encourages students to be kind to others.

“Last year I got a grant from Real World Scholars, and we started a business called Kind Kids Confidence, and we had made keychains, magnets, and necklaces with kindness messages on them, and we have a website. People buy them off of our website,” Wegrzynowski said.

Also honored today, teacher Christine Stanley from East Aurora Middle School.