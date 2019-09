BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County SPCA brought a retriever mix to News 4 on Monday!

The six-year-old dog, named Arlington, was picked up as a stray in East Otto.

The SPCA says Otto prefers to be the only dog in a house. He’s currently finishing up treatment for fur loss due to fleas.

Dental work, provided by a dental specialist in Erie County, is included in his adoption fee.

If you would like to give Arlington a loving home, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.