SPCA Monday: Bear Bear

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Bear Bear! He’s up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.
Bear Bear, a chihuahua/pug mix, is 8 years old. The SPCA says he’s lived with a cat, but it’s not recommended that he live with other dogs.
To learn more about how he could become part of your family, click or tap here.
