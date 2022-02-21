SPCA Monday: Bear Bear

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Bear Bear! He’s up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Bear Bear, a chihuahua/pug mix, is 8 years old. The SPCA says he’s lived with a cat, but it’s not recommended that he live with other dogs.

To learn more about how he could become part of your family, click or tap here.

