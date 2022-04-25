BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Described by the SPCA Serving Erie County as “probably the friendliest cat we have available right now,” Blarney is looking for a home!

The five-year-old feline was found as a stray in March.

“I don’t think he has ever met someone he doesn’t trust and love!” Bethany Kloc, communications manager for the SPCA Serving Erie County, says. “He has some medical issues which our staff will be happy to discuss when someone comes in to meet him.”

To learn more about making Blarney part of your family, watch the video above and click/tap here.