BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County SPCA brought Bogart with them on Monday.

Bogart is an eight-month-old Beagle mix.

“He’s very friendly, but shy, and takes a moment to build his confidence in new situations,” Erie County SPCA President Gary Willoughby, II said.

The SPCA says Bogart would do best in a home with another dog.

If you’re interested in giving this puppy a loving home, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.