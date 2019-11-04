SPCA Monday: Chaplin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Chaplin! He’s a two-year-old mixed breed dog looking for a home.

“He was housed with our veterinary partners in Virginia at Lincoln Memorial University Veterinary School where the students neutered him, got him up to date on shots and socialized him,” Erie County SPCA President Gary Willoughby II said. “This weekend, one of their professors and a transporter brought 7 dogs from this partnership to us for adoption.”

If you’re interested in adopting Chaplin, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.