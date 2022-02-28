BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not every day that our SPCA animal guest is a bunny. But on Monday, we got to meet Cooper!

“Like all bunnies, she likes to dig, get into things, and run around,” Bethany Kloc, with the SPCA Serving Erie County, says. “Most rabbits enjoy being bonded with a best rabbit buddy, so if someone already has a rabbit who’d appreciate some company, this would be an ideal situation.”

You can learn more about adopting Cooper in the video above and by clicking here.