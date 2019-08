BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County SPCA brought Emmett to News 4 on Monday.

The friendly kitty is in need of a home, and is part of the SPCA’s Name Your Own Price Cat Adoption Special.

Emmett is five years old and FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) positive. He would do best as the only cat in a home, but would also do well in a home with other FIV positive cats.

If you would like to give Emmett a loving home, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.