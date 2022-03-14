BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Finnegan! This little guy’s up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.

“Guinea pigs are very social animals, so if you have a male guinea pig, we’re sure they’d be a good match together!” Bethany Kloc with the SPCA says.

If you’re interested in making Finnegan part of your family, watch the video above and click/tap here.