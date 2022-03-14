BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Finnegan! This little guy’s up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.
“Guinea pigs are very social animals, so if you have a male guinea pig, we’re sure they’d be a good match together!” Bethany Kloc with the SPCA says.
If you’re interested in making Finnegan part of your family, watch the video above and click/tap here.
More Adoptable Animals
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.