BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County brought an English Bulldog to News 4 on Monday.

Francine is six years old, and was rescued from a high-volume breeder in another state.

“She is incredible with people, but due to her past living conditions, she prefers to be the only dog in your household,” Erie County SPCA President Gary Willoughby II says.

If you’re interested in giving her a loving home, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.