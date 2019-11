BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County SPCA brought in a chihuahua mix named Ginger on Monday.

Ginger is 12 years old and “as sweet as they come,” according to Erie County SPCA President Gary Willoughby II.

“She gets along with most dogs with similar energy levels,” he says.

If you would like to welcome her into your home, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.