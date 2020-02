BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County SPCA brought Katie to News 4 on Monday!

Katie is an eight-year-old miniature pinscher. She likes most other pets, and would do best in a family with kids who are older than five.

“She would greatly benefit from regular exercise and a good diet as she tries to get into a more proper weight for her size,” Erie County SPCA President & CEO Gary Willoughby II says.

If you’re interested in adopting her, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.