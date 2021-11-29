SPCA Monday: Katrina

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Katrina! She’s a one-year-old Pit Bull mix who’s up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Katrina would do best in a home with older children, or just adults who have the time to train her.

If you’d like to learn more about adopting a pet, click or tap here.

More Adoptable Animals

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now