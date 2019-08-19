SPCA Monday: Lila

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County SPCA brought in a one-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix to News 4 on Monday.
Lila gets along with most dogs and children over the age of 13.
If you’re interested in adopting her, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.
