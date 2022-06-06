BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As News 4 continues to help animals find their fur-ever homes, Bethany Kloc of the SPCA Serving Erie County joined News 4 at 12 to showcase another one of the animals in the organization’s care.

Kloc brought Lolita, a 13-year-old cat, to the studio Tuesday. According to Kloc, Lolita is very friendly and enjoys the company of people. Her adoption fee has been paid for.

To hear more about Lolita, watch the video above. For more information, click here. To adopt a pet from the SPCA, visit the organization’s website or call (716) 875-7360.