BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday afternoon on News 4, we were introduced to Lucy.

This five-year-old kitty has been looking for her forever home since August. Lucy prefers to be the only pet in the home, but she does well with kids.

“She is a very nice cat who is looking for a quiet new home to share,” Erie County SPCA President Gary Willoughby wrote.

If you’re interested in adopting her, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.