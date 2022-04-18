BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, we got to meet Mater! He’s up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.
Coming to New York from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina, Mater is one year old and about 60 pounds.
For more information on adopting him, watch the video above and click/tap here.
