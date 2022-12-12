BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, we got to meet Piper! She’s up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.
Piper came to western New York all the way from Aiken, South Carolina.
If you’d like to learn more about making this six-month-old puppy part of your family, watch the video above and click/tap here.
