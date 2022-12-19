BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this SPCA Monday, we met Plum and Turnip!
Plum, one year old, and Turnip, seven months old, are bonded, meaning the two female cats would have to be adopted together.
The felines have no medical issues and can go with other animals and kids, though they have not been tested with dogs — they simply have to be together.
If you’re interested in adopting Plum and Turnip, call the SPCA Serving Erie County at 716-875-7360 or click here.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.