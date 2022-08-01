WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, we got to meet Roscoe! He’s eight years old and was described by the SPCA Serving Erie County as “just a plug ‘n play dog!”

The SPCA said Roscoe does well with kids and other dogs, too. As part of National Mutt Week and their Summer of Love special offer, adoption fees for all dogs who are at least a year old are waived through Saturday.

Learn more about making Roscoe part of your family in the video above and by clicking/tapping here.