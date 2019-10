BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County SPCA brought in Sophia on Monday!

Sophia is a nine-year-old black lab/mastiff mix who couldn’t be kept by her previous owner.

Ideally, the SPCA says she should be the only dog in the home, and only with children who are at least 13 years old.

If you would like to adopt her, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.