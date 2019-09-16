SPCA Monday: Willa

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, the Erie County SPCA brought in Willa!

Willa is a nearly four-year-old Bassett Hound who “does well with most other pets,” according to Erie County SPCA President Gary Willoughby II.

“She is a typical hound dog with a lot to say, so a little space between neighbors is ideal for this beautiful dog,” Willoughby says.

Because of that, she probably would not be suitable for someone living in an apartment.

If you’re interested in adopting Willa, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.