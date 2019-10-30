SPCA of Erie County offering free adoptions in honor of Veterans Day

Live Now
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The SPCA of Erie County says they will waive animal adoption fees for veterans and active military members in honor of Veterans Day as part of their Vets & Pets program.

Vets & Pets will begin this Friday and run through Monday, November 11.

SPCA officials tell News 4 the program is open to individuals on active duty, honorable discharge, service-disabled veterans, or those retired from military service.

Military ID or DD214 will need to be presented.

Photos of adoptable animals and a list of offsite adoption locations can be found at YourSPCA.org.

