SPCA Serving Erie County announces next President/CEO

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County has announced its next President and CEO.

This past summer, the SPCA shared that Gary Willoughby would be leaving Erie County and joining the Gulf Coast Humane Society in Florida.

In his place, Caitlin Daly, a Washington D.C. native, will become the new head of the organization this January.

Most recently, Daly has served as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Humane Society of Greater Rochester’s Lollypop Farm.

The SPCA says Daly began working in animal welfare 12 years ago, starting in North Carolina. At home, she spends her time with three dogs and a cat who were all adopted from various agencies.

“I will jump in with full enthusiasm to ensure the best possible community for animals and the people who love them,” Daly says. “We are going to do amazing things together!”