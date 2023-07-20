WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)–They might bark, they might meow, they might even give you a kiss. The homeless animals at the SPCA Serving Erie County, are ready to share some love.

“We try to make the SPCA as comfortable as we can for these animals but we know it’s not home,” said Bethany Kloc, Communications Manager for SPCA Erie County. “If you adopt, you’re just opening up their world, and you’re opening their world to you and vice versa.”

“Get Your Flirt On” is their summer long program, for animals that are one year or older, and their adoption fees are half off. However, during their ‘Speed Dating’ dates, adoption fees are waived, meaning you can adopt one of these furry friends for free.

“Literally anything you’re interested in bringing home as a pet–we have,” said Kloc.

The SPCA has dogs, cats, guinea pigs, bunnies, mice, birds, even a bearded dragon and a miniature pig that are all up for adoption.

This summer, the cages at the Erie County SPCA are filling up fast, and they are nearing full capacity. They’re hoping events like the ‘Speed Dating Event’ will help connect these furry friends with their forever homes.

“Unfortunately, because we’ve had so many cruelty cases and we’ve had a lot of cases of pets being abandoned, basically all of our cages and kennels are full right now,” said Kloc. “We need to empty out these cages and kennels so that we can bring in the most fragile animals in our community who need our help.”

The SPCA states they’re nearing a crisis situation as they may have to be forced to close animal admissions for an extended amount of time. They’re asking for the community’s support to help these animals, big and small.

If you can’t adopt, fostering animals, spending a day with a dog with their ‘Doggie Entourage’ program, or donating to show your support, will all cause some tails to wag.

“I really think it’s miraculous, I really love seeing people when they get to walk out with their new pet because they’re just beaming and it’s like a little miracle happened. You know they’re going to be in love for the rest of their lives,” said Kloc.

To find out more about SPCA Serving Erie County and ways to support, visit their website here.